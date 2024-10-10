Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Shares Down 21.9% – What’s Next?

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04). 89,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 14,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.84.

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

