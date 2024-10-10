Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 911 ($11.92) and last traded at GBX 913.44 ($11.95), with a volume of 602048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 938 ($12.28).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($19.51) to GBX 1,290 ($16.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCT

Victrex Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Victrex

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 986.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £788.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 9,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($14.27) per share, with a total value of £98,100 ($128,386.34). In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,090 ($14.27) per share, with a total value of £98,100 ($128,386.34). Also, insider Jane Toogood bought 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,759.96 ($6,229.50). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,561 shares of company stock worth $16,348,949. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.