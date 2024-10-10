JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 9.3% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 233.72 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 249.40 ($3.26). 503,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 236,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.60).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market cap of £206.54 million, a PE ratio of -213.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -956.52%.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.