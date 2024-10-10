Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 429 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 433.20 ($5.67), with a volume of 9811294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.10 ($5.85).

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 675 ($8.83) to GBX 560 ($7.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.54) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 486.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 568.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,000.00%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,817.04). In related news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 9,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £49,674 ($65,009.82). Also, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,817.04). Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

