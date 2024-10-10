Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.35 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.90 ($1.15), with a volume of 305749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.16).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,905.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,600.71). Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

