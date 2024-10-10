Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.22 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39). Approximately 362,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 128,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of £115.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,883.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a current ratio of 17.54 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Litigation Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

