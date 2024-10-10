Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46), with a volume of 8076196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.20 ($2.36).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of £901.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,974.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

