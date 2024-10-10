Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.20 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174.62 ($2.29), with a volume of 1327860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.19 ($2.27).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,401.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.33.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

