Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

MLSS stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

In other news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $134,817.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Stories

