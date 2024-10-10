Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRN opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.10. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

About Barnwell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

