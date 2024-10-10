Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BRN opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.10. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.