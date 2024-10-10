ANGLE (LON:AGL) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.68 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.22 ($0.11). Approximately 469,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,164,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.
