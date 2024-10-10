ANGLE (LON:AGL) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.68 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.22 ($0.11). Approximately 469,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,164,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANGLE

ANGLE Stock Up 8.5 %

About ANGLE

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 0.22.

(Get Free Report)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.