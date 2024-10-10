AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Trading Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.58 ($0.11). 4,606,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,654,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.12).

AFC Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £71.95 million, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.56.

About AFC Energy

(Get Free Report)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.