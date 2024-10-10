International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 6.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $109.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.20.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
