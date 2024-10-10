Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -353.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

