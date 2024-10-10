Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.66 ($0.05). Approximately 398,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 280,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
