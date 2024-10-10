Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Down 20.7% – Here’s Why

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.32). Approximately 361,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 116,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).
Centaur Media Trading Down 18.4 %
The company has a market cap of £36.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,024.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.66.
Centaur Media Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.
About Centaur Media
Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.
