Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,267 ($29.67) and last traded at GBX 2,266 ($29.66), with a volume of 6807901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,253 ($29.49).

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,992.50. The stock has a market cap of £19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.57, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 54.26 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,478.26%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

