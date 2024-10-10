Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Up 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 148,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,452,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Armadale Capital Stock Down 10.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.52.

About Armadale Capital

(Get Free Report)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.