Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,549.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

