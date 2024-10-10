217,692 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,238 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,478 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 610,231 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 322,113 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,200,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 211,826 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

