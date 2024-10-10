Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.23% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,729,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,494,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,787,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $2,217,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.71 on Thursday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

