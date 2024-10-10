Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,434 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,433 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,168,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 191,717 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,032.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $102,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of BCYC stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.89.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bicycle Therapeutics Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
