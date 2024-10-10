Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.61% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 318.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after buying an additional 130,616 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

MXI stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

