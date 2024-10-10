Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 50,804 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,804 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.80% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 204.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $521.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

