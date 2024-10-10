Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 88,467 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

