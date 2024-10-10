The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,072 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 309,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 240,134 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 169,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.60. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

