The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in APi Group by 3,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 382,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

APG opened at $32.68 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

