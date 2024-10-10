The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 317 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $11,574,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 501.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PI opened at $228.62 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average is $160.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -653.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $103,748.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,751,505.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $313,261.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,532 shares in the company, valued at $61,174,291.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $103,748.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,505.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,713 shares of company stock worth $3,657,482. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

