M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 184.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $162.26 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $173.86. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.