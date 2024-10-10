The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 685 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Amedisys worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $6,752,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,195,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

