CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of CG Oncology worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In related news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,683.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CG Oncology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGON stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGON

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.