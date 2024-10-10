The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Zeta Global worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.