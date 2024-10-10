The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 495 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 97.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $695,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,137.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $695,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,137.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,192,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,982 over the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Report on SIG

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.