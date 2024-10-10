Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Sanmina worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,876,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 8.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,399,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 14.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,849.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,506,043.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock worth $7,294,883 in the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

