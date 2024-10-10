The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,886 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 528.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $60,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SEM opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SEM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

