The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $111.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.