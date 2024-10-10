The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of CleanSpark worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 534,825 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $18,074,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,342. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $256,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

