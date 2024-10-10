Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Azenta worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

