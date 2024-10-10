The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

