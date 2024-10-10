The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACIW opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.