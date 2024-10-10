Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

DELL opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

