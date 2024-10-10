Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Mesabi Trust worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 464,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 291,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

MSB opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 74.00% and a return on equity of 83.21%. The company had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

