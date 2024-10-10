The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,003 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Itron worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Itron by 85.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Itron by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Itron by 315.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $108.48 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

