Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 907,157 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $9,603,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

