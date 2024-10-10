The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Kinetik Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

