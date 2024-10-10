Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,574.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,107,000 after purchasing an additional 454,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

