HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.83.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $541.08 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -200.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.51.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

