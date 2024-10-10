Millennium Management LLC Sells 186,591 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,591 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.99% of HilleVax worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $3,844,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 136,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 311,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 194,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HilleVax by 31.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLVX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partners cut HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

HilleVax stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.80. HilleVax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

