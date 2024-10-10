Millennium Management LLC Sells 16,606 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.