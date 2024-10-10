Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.01% of EverQuote worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EVER stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $683.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,070,324.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,619.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,029 shares of company stock worth $2,829,083. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

